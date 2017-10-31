Facebook’s new targeting rules: What you should know

Facebook is having a moment, and not one of the fun, buzzworthy moments it’d like to be having. Amid swirling allegations regarding its role in the spread of disinformation during the 2016 presidential election, Facebook became the subject of a ProPublica report that revealed that Facebook’s ad targeting had allowed advertisers to target self-described “Jew Haters,” among other racist terms and phrases. The majority of the racist terms on Facebook were included in profiles under education and employment. This allowed advertisers to target self-identified anti-Semitic and white supremacist users with its ad buy by putting these terms in those categories. In a follow-up report, Buzzfeed attempted to target Google ads with similarly racist content. Google’s AdWords algorithm went a step further, actually making “helpful keyword suggestions” of long strings of derogatory racist phrases. It then allowed the purchase of some of the ads, though some were screened out...