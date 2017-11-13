Activism runs deep at the young Palm Springs, California, brokerage BBS Brokers Realty. Founded by the Persian-American Kamoei sisters -- Bahareh, Bita and Sara (hence, BBS) -- the firm is in their words “huge on hospitality” and also protective of its clients. The sisters feel a strong loyalty and passion for the Palm Springs area, where their family fled to in the late 1980s seeking reprieve from a dangerous political climate in Iran and have called home ever since. Bahareh, 29, the eldest, was born in Iran, Bita, 27, in Canada. Both of them along with American-born Sara, 25, went away to college in San Diego but returned home to launch their brokerage in 2015. Bita, Bahareh and Sara Kamoei (left to right). Their mother, Masoumeh, was a human rights activist in Iran and was at one point imprisoned for her beliefs. Perhaps because of this history, the Kamoeis have a habit of standing up for the rights of their first-time homebuyers, and aren’t afraid to step in i...