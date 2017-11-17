Is Opendoor testing a new listing brokerage service?

Opendoor, one of the leading innovators in the iBuyer market, may be expanding its scope beyond simply buying and flipping homes. The company may be getting ready to encroach further into the real estate market, if a single, oddly glowing five-star Yelp review of Opendoor is any indication. According to Yelp user Ann M. of McLean Virginia, she reached out to Opendoor about selling a rental tenant-occupied home of hers in Arizona. She wrote in the review that was having trouble selling the home using local agents due to the presence of her tenants and was willing to sell the property to Opendoor at a low price. But instead of Opendoor’s usual modus operandi of making her an offer based on its vaunted proprietary pricing algorithm, Ann M. wrote that the company suggested she use its new listing assistance service. In the end, rather than taking an Opendoor instant offer, Ann M. wrote that she relied on its listing assistance and sold the home the old-fashioned way, on the o...