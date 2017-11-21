Customize your technology by leveraging your partners

Chicago-based independent brokerage @properties is a success story by multiple measures, not least by its 2,300 agents and $8 billion in sales volume last year. But that doesn’t mean that its co-founder, Thaddeus Wong, believes the firm has to do everything for itself. “We were always trying to figure out how we can align with technology partners who are doing a lot more than our capacity can provide,” Wong said on stage at Inman Connect San Francisco’s Indie Broker Summit earlier this year. Watch Wong, Adwerx CEO Jed Carlson and panel moderator Brian Boero of 1000watt discuss how @properties and Adwerx created an API (application programming interface) that allows @properties to feed Adwerx all of its real estate listings, and how you too can leverage your network to tailor your tech....