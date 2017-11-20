How to make data standards important to your stakeholders

"There are hundreds and hundreds of companies relying on the MLS to provide accurate data -- and they're using these tools today -- and we'll get them there by showing the benefits, but it's going to take a little bit of time," said President of FBS Michael Wurzer of standardized data on the Imnan stage. Data standardization affects our industry and stakeholders in many ways. Listen in to hear Wurzer, along with Chair of MLS Policy Issues Committee Tom Berge and Executive Director of Technology for Homes.com Shaun York discuss the importance of this standardization as it relates to different stakeholders....