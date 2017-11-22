23 light fixtures worth giving a peep

Looking at interesting or even outrageous home decor is just as much fun as spying on real estate porn on any major portal, right?
Well, in the spirit of light-hearted fluff that’s fun to look at, we’ve put together a gallery of some of our favorite light fixtures and other home accoutrements for funsies, thanks to Boutique Design New York (BDNY).
Enjoy!
Corbett Lighting, Majorette
Hudson Valley Lighting, Cresson
Corbett Lighting, Metropolis
Corbett Lighting, Anello
Troy Lighting, Network
Corbett Lighting, Calligraphy
Troy Lighting, Kokoro
Corbett Lighting, Helios
Troy Lighting, Faction
Corbett Lighting, Arpeggio
Corbett Lighting, MontBlanc
Troy Lighting, Sierra
Corbett Lighting, Sauterne
Corbett Lighting, Taffeta
Troy Lighting, Impression
Corbett Lighting, Theory
Troy Lighting, Apollo
Troy Lighting, Citizen
Corbett Lighting, Cielo
Hudson Valley Lighting, Baird
Hudson Valley Lighting, Astoria
Corbett Lighting, Serenity
Corbett Lighting, Piemonte
Dani Vanderboegh
