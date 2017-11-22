23 light fixtures worth giving a peep

Looking at interesting or even outrageous home decor is just as much fun as spying on real estate porn on any major portal, right?

Well, in the spirit of light-hearted fluff that’s fun to look at, we’ve put together a gallery of some of our favorite light fixtures and other home accoutrements for funsies, thanks to Boutique Design New York (BDNY).

Enjoy!

Corbett Lighting, Majorette Hudson Valley Lighting, Cresson Corbett Lighting, Metropolis Corbett Lighting, Anello Troy Lighting, Network Corbett Lighting, Calligraphy Troy Lighting, Kokoro Corbett Lighting, Helios Troy Lighting, Faction Corbett Lighting, Arpeggio Corbett Lighting, MontBlanc Troy Lighting, Sierra Corbett Lighting, Sauterne Corbett Lighting, Taffeta Troy Lighting, Impression Corbett Lighting, Theory Troy Lighting, Apollo Troy Lighting, Citizen Corbett Lighting, Cielo Hudson Valley Lighting, Baird Hudson Valley Lighting, Astoria Corbett Lighting, Serenity Corbett Lighting, Piemonte PreviousNext

Dani Vanderboegh