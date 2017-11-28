How far are sellers going to investigate potential buyers?

When sellers get multiple offers on their home, my practice is to email every offer to the seller as it comes in, and then I prepare a multiple offer spreadsheet so that they can compare offers side-by-side. I recently met with sellers to go over multiple offers and came to a new realization: sellers are doing their homework on a whole other level. As we met to discuss the spreadsheet and choose a winner, it became apparent that they were not only deliberating the offers, but they were also discussing each prospective buyer as well. In great detail, in fact. Puzzled, I asked how they know so much about each buyer. “That’s easy,” they said. “We checked out each one online as the offers came in.” With an extreme shortage of inventory plaguing many housing markets, some sellers are looking to the internet to increase their control over exactly who will purchase their home. Confronted with similar multiple offers, sellers want more than just an awesome price and great...
- Emulating practices prospective employers have utilized for years, some sellers are now performing extensive online searches for buyers submitting offers for their property. Buyers should be aware.
