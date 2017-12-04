You’ve had a killer year with sales through the roof, so trust us when we say there is no better way to reward your top producers than with an all-expenses paid corporate trip. We know, we know; some of you may think this sounds crazy because of the cost or logistics involved in a corporate trip for dozens if not hundreds of team members. But just think how excited, honored and appreciated you would feel if your firm said it values you so much it wants to give you a trip where you can soak up the sun as well as some excellent training. It would be amazing, right? You’d tell your friends, post pics to social media and make your peers wonder why they aren’t working for your firm. A reward trip is more than a line item on your balance sheet, it’s the type of investment that will earn dividends for your business down the road from a sales and team retention standpoint. According to the Incentive Research Foundation, nearly half of U.S. businesses use reward travel a...