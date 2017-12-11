5 ways to generate more leads with less effort

Getting new leads as a real estate agent can sometimes be a real headache. It might feel like you have to jump through hoops to get one potential lead and use up a lot of your time doing so. But it doesn’t have to be complicated, and you can start today without putting in too much effort. It just takes creating a strategy for yourself and being consistent and persistent with what works for you. Instead of trying a bunch of new things, focus on five things that might work, and implement them every day. Generating leads takes time, that’s why it’s a great idea to create a system for yourself and work at it daily to get your name out there because it will eventually pay off. Start utilizing Quora Quora is a great place to show your expertise as a real estate agent. Figure out what your client’s pain points are; what do they struggle with? Search for questions about buying or selling a home and leave thoughtful answers. This process will help build your credibility. T...