When you first get your real estate license, your head may be filled with questions of writing contracts, previewing properties and closing processes. When you ask about these things, however, the answer from brokers and colleagues is usually, “Don’t worry about that. Just worry about getting clients.” Although it’s a frustrating answer, it rings true. Most agents leave real estate because of too few clients, not because of an obscure contractual clause. But coming up with a marketing plan can be difficult for new agents, in part because it’s tough to sell yourself when you have so little practical experience. But everyone has to start somewhere, so here is a timeline to take you through your first year as a real estate agent. Month 1 Have professional headshots taken to be used on personalized business cards, website and social media marketing. Your brokerage may offer opportunities for this from time to time, or you can Google “headshots near me” and take a ...