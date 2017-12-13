Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. One day, the robots actually will replace us. Until then, GPS-enabled roving iPad kiosks will have to do. Zenplace is a Silicon Valley-based property management company that developed an automated apartment tour service allowing prospective tenants to see units without an agent physically present. That doesn't mean an agent isn't there, however. Prospective tenants are prompted by a yard sign to text for access to a property they would like to see. The company then requests the individual upload photo identification. Zenplace's advanced record-checking system ensures the person's identity and runs a background check. If it all checks out, a time-bound code is sent to access the smart inbox. Back at the office, on-duty agents are alerted, and the on-site digital assistant takes over, greeting folks at the door. On the screen is a live agent ready...