Augmented Reality and drones win NY real estate hackathon

Dozens of innovators in technology and real estate spent last weekend in a fourth-floor midtown Manhattan tech incubator to devise creative ways to tackle some of the biggest problems plaguing the real estate industry. The Real Estate Board of New York’s (REBNY) 2017 hackathon, taking place at Grand Central Tech -- a tech breeding place that provides office space, resources and educational opportunities to startups at a cost -- tasked 16 groups with solving issues related to building and renting housing in New York City and nationwide. Teams were given access to APIs (application programming interfaces) and datasets from REBNY and their partners. The results were projects that ran the gamut from digitizing the antiquated lease signing process, to scanning buildings with a combination of robots and drones; and even making it easier to text building maintenance if you or a guest clog the toilet. A judging panel of industry experts Duke Long, Sandy Jacolow, Valerie Rosenberg, L...
