Net neutrality repeal has real estate really worried

The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) vote to end Obama-era net neutrality protections could change the way consumers use the internet, and that may have a lasting effect on a real estate industry. Today's 3-2 vote under Republican Commissioner Chairman Ajit Pai -- which fell along party lines -- ends the 2015 Open Internet Order, which regulated the way internet service providers (ISPs) treated content. It required ISPs to treat all content equally and blocked the favoring of providing “fast lanes” for favored sites. The FCC, in a statement, said they are “returning to the traditional light-touch framework that was in place until 2015.” As part of the vote, oversight over internet regulations will shift from the FCC to the Federal Trade Commission. While the FCC is split with two Democrats and three Republicans -- part of the organization's bylaws allows for no more than three members of any political party -- the FTC is made up of one Republican and one Dem...