They say a home will sell if the price is right. What if that price is (a volatile) 250 bitcoin? Realtors listing a luxury oceanfront home on the market for nine months in Clearwater Beach, Florida, are putting that question to the test. Buyers interested in the Belleair Shores property can now pay with the red-hot digital currency, or what would amount to about $4 million in regular old USD -- dealer’s choice. Clearwater Beach agent Nehad Alhassan, who is co-listing the home with his senior agent, Marty Donovan at Sand Key Realty, says they aren’t leveraging bitcoin simply as a marketing ploy. The cryptocurrency price tag has nevertheless put a welcome spotlight on the property, which the agent duo has listed since it went on the market in April for $4.6 million. Far from a bitcoin bandwagoner, Alhassan, a rookie agent with a background in IT and finance, has been familiarizing himself with the cryptocurrency market since 2012 and is the author of a robust blog al...