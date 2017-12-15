The latest on tax reform

Stay updated with our latest coverage on the Republican tax reform legislation that has the industry buzzing.
- Republicans finalize tax reform bill for vote next week
- Deal reached on tax reform
- Here’s how NAR wants to fix tax reform
- These U.S. counties rely on real estate tax breaks the most
- Senate passes tax reform bill following flurry of last-minute amendments
- Home values nationwide to see sharp declines from GOP tax plan
- GOP tax reform would drive up costs of selling a home
- Trump’s tax bill: Bad for Americans, good for foreign buyers?
- Will ‘small-minded’ tax bill nudge the market? Not likely
- Crazy Sh*t In Real Estate: Tax reform is on its way
- House Republicans pass tax reform bill
- National Association of Realtors slams tax reform bill as ‘assault on housing’
- Why Trump’s tax plan is a boon for the ultra-luxury market
- Real estate industry reacts to Senate tax reform plan
- Senate tax plan revealed: what it means for real estate
- 5 reasons Trump’s tax plan is bad news for real estate
- Trump tax plan unveiled, wealthy homeowners to pay more
- How the mortgage tax break widens the racial divide
- The government pays more to rich homeowners than poor renters
- Why you should fear the attack on the mortgage interest deduction
- Trump’s latest tax proposal: Will it make you more or less profitable?
- Trump’s ‘Big Six’ unveil tax proposal: What’s at stake for real estate?
- Trump’s tax reform plan is a mixed bag for real estate
- Good for businesses, bad for homeownership? What Trump’s tax plan means for real estate
