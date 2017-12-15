What exactly can NAR REach do for your tech company?

Dave T. Garland took to the stage at Hacker Connect to explain the value of the National Association of Realtors' (NAR) REach program, the world's top growth accelerator for new real estate tech companies. Founded in 2013 by NAR's capital venture arm Second Century Ventures, REach offers real estate-related tech companies the ability to interact with the 40 other REach companies, and it provides massive exposure to the real estate industry. Garland understands that increasing wealth is a priority for business owners, which is why REach wants to help "you position to put your products, services and business in front of the largest trade association in the world." Listen in to hear about companies that have leveraged the REach program with astounding results, and learn how you too can benefit from applying to the program....