How startups can craft the perfect pitch

Startup San Diego president Austin Neudecker put a new twist on startup mentorship when he took the Inman stage earlier this year. Because he used to listen to 2,000 pitches a year while in venture (and about 500 - 1,000 pitches each year now), he's been able to compile a hefty list of pitch mistakes made by amateur startups. Listen is as he pitches his own fictional company to the crowd, and join the audience in evaluating his mistakes and learning how to create and adjust pitches in a way that'll inspire investors to back you and your dreams....