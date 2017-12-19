Let’s be honest with ourselves. As January approaches, we have every intention of making good on our resolutions. But by February, we’re so buried by the to-do list that reaching our New Year’s resolutions seems about as attainable as riding a unicorn.

Don’t feel bad. Real estate agents are humans like everyone else. Which means there’s a 92 percent chance you’ll epically fail at meeting your New Year’s resolutions.

But this year is going to be different. You’re gaining experience as a real estate agent, you’re crushing your previous sales numbers, and now, you know the secret to making your resolutions a reality — keep it super simple.

The first rule of resolutions is they need to be attainable. The easier a resolution is, the more likely we are to reach it, which makes us feel good about ourselves. And everyone knows confident agents sell more homes.

Get your year off to a productive start by making a ridiculously easy resolutions. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Turn off your smart phone for at least 5 minutes a day

It’s for your own sanity really. For just five minutes a day, whenever you want, turn your phone off — all the way off. Use that five minutes to recall simpler times when only Zach Morris had a cell phone.

2. Get one new lead each week

You don’t have to become a lead machine overnight, but you do need to actively gain leads to grow your business. Any agent with an active Instagram account can pick up 52 new followers a year.

3. Post once a week on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter

No matter how little value social media has in your personal life, it serves a professional purpose. See above.

4. Get your CE done at least one week before it’s due

Continuing education is a part of the real estate gig. Save yourself stress by getting it done early this year.

Online continuing education courses are now available on all devices. You can work on getting your CE knocked out while waiting on a buyer to tour the same house for the third time.

5. Turn your car into a true mobile office

Practically everywhere is an office when you’re a real estate agent. Your car is basically your mobile office.

Because you already have a mobile plan with unlimited data and hot spotting (right?), make your vehicle even more functional with a laptop steering wheel desk, mobile printer, solar recharger for all the devices and the Handpresso auto espresso machine. Don’t forget to save the receipts for a tax deduction.

As you think about what you want to accomplish in the coming year, go big with your long-term goals, but be realistic about the steps it will take to get there.



What resolutions will you make this year? Share your resolutions and goal-setting advice in the comments section below.

Chad Goldwasser is the owner/broker at Pure Gold Realty in Austin, Texas. Follow him on Facebook or Instagram.