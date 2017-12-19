As we all know, there’s no shortage of advice given out at conferences. But one thing people struggle with all too often is how best to apply those great sessions to their specific business: there’s a lot of, “This was really great, but what do I do with it when I get back to my team on Monday morning?”

Here at Inman, we’ve thought a lot about what happens when agents and brokers get back to their office after our events, and we now have something that will help even more.

As part of our upcoming series of sessions and tracks for Inman Connect New York, we want you to deliberately shine a light on your problems; the experts will spell out helpful solutions and immediately offer a direct line to the answers you need.

Say hello to the new sessions we call, “Bring Your Problem to Connect.”

Bring Your Problem to Connect sessions involve experts helping you and others solve a business problem, live on stage.

These discussions will enable you to bring a problem you’re currently facing or working on, share it with a panel, coach or subject matter expert at Connect, and have them diagnose the issue and advise you on a solution right there in the room.

For example, what if your listing was under contract, but a big tree fell on it and the buyer is backing out. What would you do? How do you still get to the closing table while keeping everyone happy? You’ll find your answer at Bring Your Problem to Connect.

The Inman community has always exemplified the spirit of sharing, so it’s a chance to voice what’s confusing, what’s challenging and what’s on your mind. And get an immediate, trusted answer.

Each session will put your business problem in the hot seat for 20 minutes, and depending on time, there will be two to four Live Problem Solving Sessions as part of the following tracks throughout the week:

Monday:

Hacker Connect

Indie Broker Summit

Tuesday:

Tech Connect

Agent Connect

Broker Connect

Wednesday:

Marketing

C.A.R.’s WomanUP!™

Thursday:

Data

Marketing

Interested in resolving an issue for your business? We’d love to hear from you. Registered attendees are encouraged to submit their questions in advance, and our events content team will review them based on the best track and panel of experts for that particular question.

We’ll then contact you to walk you through the process and get you ready for the live session itself in January. But fear not, we promise to make it easy for you.

For Hacker Connect questions, submit here.

For Indie Broker Summit questions, submit here.

For all other ICNY Track questions, submit here.

As always, our goal is to help agents and brokerages thrive, delight their customers and get smart about their time and decisions.

We look forward to being able to solve your challenges, and we’ll see you in January!

