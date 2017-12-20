Startups, do you know who is going to buy your product?

When CEO of Spacio Melissa Kwan co-founded her company three years ago, neither she nor her founding partner knew what their product would be -- they just knew they wanted to be "in the open house realm." Many startups begin this way -- unsure of what their product will be. Listen in to hear Kwan, along with Assaf Wand (Hippo Insurance) and Philip Lang (Triplemint), talk about how to find out what your product will be and who your audience is....