Rather than fixating on email marketing tools during his Inman Connect presentation, marketing pro Joe Garcia told the Inman audience to start by focusing on the message within the email. To be effective, your message must be relevant, engaging, timely, and it should always have a clear call to action (CTA). Listen in to hear more from Garcia at Inman Connect San Francisco 2017 on how to implement email marketing in a away that will return profits....
How to implement email marketing
Start by focusing on the message, not the tool
