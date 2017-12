Vice president of agent experience at eXp Realty Kee Wah Chung said, "virtual officing is not for everyone." So how can you tell if it's for you? According to Chung, there are three pillars to go by: agent engagement, change management and agent experience. Listen in as he takes the Inman stage to elaborate on this topic, and find out whether you're made for brick and mortar or a virtual office....