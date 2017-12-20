Why consumer experience starts with the broker

President at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Metro Brokers Kevin Levent believes the consumer experience starts the very first time they speak to a real estate agent over the phone, and in order for that experience to be pleasant, brokers must provide their agents with the proper tools: "... I think the foundation of service for all of the agents starts at the broker level. Unless you give them systems and tools to deliver a consistent experience, there's not a lot (sometimes) they can do for service other than show up on time, show the people the properties that they wanted to see and guide them through the transaction ... and to me, that's not the overall experience." Listen in as Levent and the broker panel take the Inman stage at Broker Connect to discuss the makings of top-notch service in real estate....