In this monthly column, Anthony Askowitz will explore a hypothetical Miami real estate situation from both sides of the broker/agent dynamic. A Miami agent has enjoyed a good career working full-time in real estate, but a new opportunity has her interested in making the transition to part-time. Agent perspective I have truly loved my decades of time and energy spent working in real estate. Not many people are lucky enough to find a career that lets them maximize all of their skills and talents, so I appreciate all that the industry has provided to me and my family. And while I still enjoy the day-to-day process of selling homes, my husband and I would like to pursue a new business venture; something we have dreamed about doing for as long as we have been together. My husband will be devoting all of his attention to this venture, but my perfect situation would be to split my time evenly between our project and real estate, so that we can continue to have some income. I al...