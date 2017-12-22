KW’s largest franchise owner partners with InsideMaps

The Go Management Company, which operates Keller Williams franchises in 14 markets across North Texas; New Mexico; and Memphis, Tennessee; today announced a partnership with InsideMaps to provide 3-D tours, high dynamic range (HDR) videos and floor plans to its 4,500 agents. The agents will have free access to InsideMaps' basic plan that includes 3-D tours, floor plans and HDR photos. Agents who want a 3-D floor plan must pay $10 per listing. “Staying at the forefront of technology is a key to our success,” said Smokey Garrett, the operating partner of Keller Williams Realty, Go Management Company, in a press release. “Empowering our agents with InsideMaps will give our listings a huge advantage. As everyone now starts their search for a home online, we have long sought to put every property online in a more intuitive, immersive way." "We see InsideMaps as a revenue generator, not a cost; so the decision to provide InsideMaps to our agents was easy,” Garrett added. ...