How does a small, humble brokerage grow into an extremely successful, profitable and sale-ready enterprise? And what makes someone want to buy it? Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate's Daryl Rogers (CEO) and Rich DeNicola (senior vice president of membership development) took to the ICSF 2017 stage to discuss company culture, agent recruitment, brick and mortar leases and other factors that buyers will be looking into....
How to sell your brokerage for top dollar
What you need to know, straight from the pros
