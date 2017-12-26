Will 2018 be a buyer’s market or a seller’s market?

With inventory at historically low levels and demand for housing skyrocketing in most markets, economic analysts and real estate experts believe 2018 will be the Year of the Seller. With few exceptions, analysts contacted by Inman News forecasted yet another year in which a scarcity of homes in the real estate market will allow private and institutional sellers to keep prices high, especially as a growing segment of first-time millennial buyers take the homeownership plunge. “Clearly, 2018 appears to be another seller's market,” said Mark Fleming, chief economist at First American Financial Corporation. “The shortage of supply relative to increasing millennial demand will not change next year. In fact, it may be exacerbated as more millennials decide to become homeowners and more sellers become prisoners in their own homes, as mortgage rates rise and fear of not being able to find something to buy increases.” Low inventory, perhaps more than any other economic driver, wil...