An optimistic real estate broker’s 2018 forecast

I used to make predictions for the new year every December. I stopped a few years ago because my predictions were usually way off. But because everyone else’s predictions are likely to be just as far off I can’t see the harm in making a few for 2018. Often the predictions that are being made are just wishful thinking on the part of the person doing the predicting, and they tell us more about that person than they tell us about the future. For many of us, 2017 started with our participation in the largest march the world has ever seen. Women all over the U.S. and the world marched on Jan. 21, 2017. It was an epic event, and it lead to activism that will impact next year’s elections. The “me too” movement happened this year too, and "the silence breakers" became the Time Magazine's person of the year. The contrast between the 2016 person of the year and this year's is stark. My past is filled with “me too” moments that I probably won’t ever talk about or writ...