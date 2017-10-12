When business is sluggish: 10 to-dos for the slow season

No matter how great of a year it's been, inevitably, business will slow down at some point, due to weather, holidays or the market. What's an agent to do with all that free time? I keep a list of to-do items in my bullet journal so that if I have a little extra time, I can get some things done. Here are 10 things all agents can do in their downtime for a better business. 1. Business planning October is a wonderful time to do a little business planning. Business planning can be overwhelming, but it doesn’t have to be. Set a goal for how much money you want to make. Find your average commission from last year, and divide to get the number of homes you will need to sell. Commissions are not 100 percent profit, but it isn’t too hard to figure in a percentage for taxes and expenses and then add as many sales as needed to get to your income goal. The rest of the plan is about where the business is going to come from and what you are going to do to get it. Maybe you will need t...