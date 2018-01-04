Luxury real estate brokerage Hawaii Life has merged with top-tier Honolulu boutique Choi International, which will now be known as the Choi Group with Hawaii Life, effective immediately. For Hawaii Life principal broker and CEO Matt Beall, Choi International's decision to join forces with his brokerage -- after approaches from a number of others over the years -- is "a huge acknowledgement of who we are and what we've achieved." Choi International has been Honolulu's luxury market leader for the past 30 years, specializing in the most expensive properties in the Oahu market. In a strong year, the firm books an annual sales volume of around $225 million. Pat Choi, Choi International's principal and top selling agent, has been appointed director of Hawaii Life's luxury division, HL1. Matt Gabriel, Choi International’s chief operating officer, will be the broker-in-charge for Hawaii Life's Kahala offices. The company's 25 agents and administrative staff have all moved over to...