When Simon Chen joined ERA Real Estate as chief operating officer in May, he learned that the company's acronym stood for "electronic realty associates." In his new role as CEO, Chen plans to get back to those roots — even if the electronics referenced in ERA's name at the time referred to a fax machine — and focus ERA on its future and technology. Chen took over as president and CEO from Sue Yannaccone, who led the Realogy brand in that role for a year-and-a-half before taking a position overseeing Realogy's residential brokerage business. Before joining ERA in 2017, Chen served as COO at Realty One Group, founded the brokerage and tech consulting firm Century Pacific Group, worked as a licensed broker in California and worked for realtor.com. "We're getting back to our roots and being more entrepreneurial again," Chen told Inman in an interview. "We're reclaiming that aggressiveness an entrepreneurial organization would have so we can benefit from the trends going...