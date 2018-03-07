Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has signed Berlin, Germany-based brokerage Rubina Real Estate as its first global franchisee, it announced this week. The brokerage, which will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Rubina Real Estate starting in April, serves central Berlin and has aspirations to expand to other parts of Germany. “Rubina Real Estate is an ideal fit for our network, and we’re excited that it will carry the distinction of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' first franchisee abroad,” said Gino Blefari, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, in a press statement. In 2017, Rubina Real Estate was named Best Real Estate Agency and Best Property Consultant (Marketing) for all of Europe by the International Property Awards, and the company has been working in recent years to attract international investors to the Berlin real estate market from countries such as China, India and the Middle East. Rubina is seen as an important source of real estate ...