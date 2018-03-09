The social causes real estate leaders should rally behind

This is one part of Inman’s five-part Essential Guide for Real Estate Leadership, which we are publishing throughout our first-ever Leadership Week. Read all the parts here. Please send your feedback to leadership@inman.com. If you’re a leader who wants to join us for our exclusive Disconnect in The Desert event on March 26-28, or want to recommend a colleague, send a note to brad@inman.com explaining why. Lean into social causes, including disaster relief — but keep your political views to yourself. In a political climate fraught with anxiety over issues ranging from gun control to civil rights, that’s the complicated, albeit conflicted, message to real estate leaders from the 787 industry professionals who responded to Inman's inaugural Leadership in Real Estate survey during a 10-day period in February. Speak softly but carry a big stick Nearly 60 percent of responding real estate professionals believe leadership within their companies should support social causes...