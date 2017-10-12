The latest from the Northern California wildfires

Stay updated with our coverage on the latest from the wildfires sweeping through Northern California and learn how the industry is responding.
- Fires leave thousands homeless in wine country
- SoFi aims to raise $100K for employee wildfire relief
- Airbnb Open Homes offers free shelter to California wildfire victims
- California fires threaten over 172K homes worth billions
- Northern California firestorm shocks real estate community
- As Northern California wildfires rage, ‘real estate must go on’
Comments
Related Articles
SoFi aims to raise $100K for employee wildfire relief
Fires leave thousands homeless in wine country
Airbnb activates free shelter program for wildfire victims
As NorCal wildfires rage, 'real estate must go on'