Coldwell Banker is proving that agents can have some fun with all that real estate data brokerages like to compile every day. As part of its March Madness-related Hoops campaign, Coldwell Banker has used real estate data from its proprietary home pricing platform CBx to choose five different "Hooptown" brackets comparing real estate data from each school's hometown to pick winners for each game in the March Madness Men's College Basketball tournament. The company is calling it "Hooptown Bracketology." Five different teams out of the 68 were selected as the brokerage's picks in their respective brackets based on the team's "Hooptown" ranking in the categories of Most Expensive, Most Affordable, Easiest to Move to, Newest (based on age of homes), and Best for Singles. The team in the most expensive Hooptown -- the Long Island University of Brooklyn Blackbirds from New York, where the average sales price is a lofty $1.2 million based on 2017 annual data -- has sadly already fal...