Loan originations down, down payments up in fourth quarter

The number of residential loan originations fell sharply in the fourth quarter as down payments on single family homes and condominiums skyrocketed by 20 percent from one year ago, according to a new loan origination analysis by ATTOM Data Solutions released Thursday. Lenders originated 1.9 million loans during the fourth quarter of 2017, a 20-percent decline from the previous quarter and a 19-percent drop from a year ago, according to the analysis, which included 120 metro areas. At the same time, the median down payment on a single-family home hovered at around $18,000--down from a record-high of $19,100 in the third quarter but up 20 percent year-over-year. Federal Housing Administration-backed loans through Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, meanwhile, fell 0.9 percent from the previous quarter, while construction loans saw an uptick in the wake of damaging hurricanes in Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico and devastating wildfires in California, shooting up by 12 percent in the quarter an...