On Tuesday Sotheby's International Realty (SIR) launched Curate, a mobile augmented reality (AR) app built with ARCore, Google's AR software platform, and powered by virtual staging technology platform Rooomy. John Passerini, global vice president of interactive marketing at SIR, said Sotheby's was the first real estate brand to launch and implement a virtual staging AR app, and the only real estate company among ARCore launch partners SIR, Porsche, Snap Inc. and Otto Furniture. "We think it's going to make it easier for the agent to win listings, and it will shorten the whole sales cycle. And if anything can shorten the whole sales process, it is easier on the client, the agent and the buyer," Passerini told Inman. The AR app will be available initially on Android smartphones given Google's connection to the product, but will be introduced to iPhones by the end of May through a continued partnership with Rooomy, Passerini told Inman. Android phones have a bigger footprint ...