UrbanDigs strikes new deal to make its NYC listings easier to see

Data and analytics firm strikes syndication deal with the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), but has no plans to take on StreetEasy
by Staff Writer
Today 3:00 A.M.

Real estate data and analytics firm UrbanDigs is taking advantage of a new listing feed from the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) to make its website more consumer-friendly. Launched in 2010, UrbanDigs offers real estate agent subscribers access to real-time market data, property pricing, and client collaboration tools. Its website has featured New York City listings for about a year, but consumers must register to see them. With the new feed from REBNY's Residential Listing Service (RLS), UrbanDigs will be able to get rid of that registration hurdle, according to UrbanDigs founder and CEO Noah Rosenblatt. REBNY, which is not Realtor-affiliated, represents more than 17,000 real estate professionals in the Big Apple. RLS has about 6,500 for-sale listings in Manhattan right now, according to Rosenblatt. "Consumers are a big part of agents’ lives," Rosenblatt told Inman in a phone interview. "To neglect that aspect of the relationship would be to not complete the ecosystem...

