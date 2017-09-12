The NYT gives brokers what they want: free, exclusive leads

Zillow and realtor.com know it and so does, apparently, the New York Times: Content is king, but when it comes to web traffic, real estate listings are the gold in the royal coffers. In effort to boost the publication's revenue and users -- and mirror the city's unpaid listing display norms -- NYT will no longer charge real estate brokers to list NYC-based properties on the real estate section of NYTimes.com and will start taking a listing syndication feed from the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY), a group representing more than 17,000 real estate professionals in the Big Apple. Under REBNY's deal with the NYT, the paper will link back and send all leads to the listing broker and agent and only display the listing agent on property ads, both of which the paper said it has always done. The NYT, which is not compensating REBNY for the feed, will also display full listing information free of charge. NYT real estate section The move could position NYTimes.com as a more m...
