Hot off a hiring spree that extended earlier this month with the enlistment of two sales managers from Core, Compass on Wednesday announced that David Dubin, the Douglas Elliman broker behind deals for David Geffen and Judge Judy, has joined its Manhattan stable. Dubin, a 12-year Corcoran veteran who most recently did business alongside brokers Oren and Tal Alexander as part of Douglas Elliman’s Alexander team, will join former Douglas Elliman broker Toni Haber and her seven-agent team, a company spokesperson said. “David’s amazing,” said Haber, whose team specializes in Manhattan penthouses and last year boasted $100 million in penthouse sales alone. “He’s a veteran broker in the business and we couldn’t be happier to have him on board. We had known each other for a while but became friendlier when we were both at Elliman and we had a mutual respect and we stayed in touch.” Among Dubin’s top transactions while at Corcoran as part of Deborah Grubman’s team was ...