You have a spring listing, and it’s time to introduce the home to the world. As the passing shadow of winter makes way for signs of life, any house on the market in the spring should feel as fresh as its surroundings.
Power up your Indie Brokerage
Don't miss our Indie Broker Summit SF, July 17, 2018
Comments
Related Articles
Open houses are daunting for any seller, but perhaps a little more so for those selling a fixer-upper. Helping your sellers whip their fixer-upper into its most marketable shape before the open house can help buyers envision themselves living in the home.