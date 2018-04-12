Zillow changes the game again

While the traditional real estate industry was arguing about its trade association’s logo, the biggest dog in the real estate space, Zillow, was prepping for an announcement to not only get deeper into the transaction but to become the transaction.

It’s good news for consumer innovation.

Zillow announced Thursday that it would begin buying homes as an iBuyer like Opendoor and OfferPad starting in Phoenix and Las Vegas. And it promises to use real estate agents on its iBuyer deals. The company will dive deep into the new world of fast-and-furious home sale transactions in which homesellers can choose to unload their homes quickly and with certainty — and sidestep the process of a long, drawn-out homeselling process.

The announcement is a big deal. For one, it marks a pivot for Zillow from being a marketplace for other iBuyers to competing alongside them.

Most importantly, the Seattle-based juggernaut will begin to invest much deeper into the transaction itself. It stuck its toe in this pond when it purchased transaction management platform dotloop, a controversial move a few years ago. Its announcement to launch Instant Offers, a test program creating a marketplace for other iBuyers, was another move along the way of more fully participating in real estate rather than just operating as an advertising platform.

But now as an actual buyer and seller of properties, Zillow is breaking ranks with its advertising tradition.

In a 2015 earnings call, Spencer Rascoff insisted, “We sell ads, not houses. So we’re not actually in the transaction, we’re in the media business.”

Not anymore.

Well-capitalized Zillow will begin to innovate around the iBuyer movement, which promises a slew of new innovations like virtual showings, automated appraisals, digital loans and instant offers.

Opendoor and OfferPad have led the way on this revolutionary path, but Zillow is now fully engaged, and we know the Seattle-based portal plays to win.

The move could begin to fundamentally alter how homes are sold in the future, speeding up the pace for a digital transaction to become reality.

The move is another example of tech innovators moving way ahead of the legacy companies on the innovation front. Instead, agent and brokers are left servicing clients, which isn’t bad news at all because that is what they know best. The future begins to look more clear.

And of course, Zillow cannot walk away from its ad business — $1 billion in revenue — are you kidding? But it has come up with another way of delivering both consumer and agent value, a tightrope it’s walked masterfully for 10 years.

Oh, and FYI: Zillow is not becoming a broker, so people should get over that tired old lip-synced song. Being a broker is a tricky enterprise and not very profitable for many.

Zillow follows the money.

