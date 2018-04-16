Arizona-based real estate franchisor HomeSmart today announced the acquisition of Coldwell Banker Trails and Paths, a team of 65 agents in Mesa, Arizona. This deal brings HomeSmart’s total network count to 14,500 agents (within 133 teams) across 17 states.
Hiring someone with an extensive background in talent management and organizational growth as newly promoted HomeSmart International president Ashley Bowers has, may be one of the smartest things the company’s founder, Matt Widdows did a couple of years ago. Because when you have a goal to expand your real estate company from 10,300 to 100,000 agents by 2021, you are going to need someone in charge who knows how to motivate people and bring them together with a common goal and a common culture.
At the end of May, a group of around 400 agents gathered at the Mile High Station, an attractive Denver party venue, as HomeSmart International announced the acquisition of Denver-based Cherry Creek Properties. It marked the culmination of a relationship between the two founders that had been several years in the making.