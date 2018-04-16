HomeSmart acquires Coldwell Banker Trails and Paths in Arizona

Team will be integrated into HomeSmart's Phoenix network
by Staff Writer
Today 9:00 A.M.

Arizona-based real estate franchisor HomeSmart today announced the acquisition of Coldwell Banker Trails and Paths, a team of 65 agents in Mesa, Arizona. This deal brings HomeSmart’s total network count to 14,500 agents (within 133 teams) across 17 states.

Article image credited to Jerry Ferguson ‘Phoenix Skyline – Daytime’ / flickr (CC BY 2.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/