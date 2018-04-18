Connect The ICSF Sessions: The Data / MLS Track

We’re focusing on how agents and brokerages can all move Faster, Better, Together this July at Inman Connect San Francisco. Not got your ticket yet? Buy it here, and remember that Select members get a $100 discount. Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more.

The MLS is the glue that holds the real estate industry together, bringing listings from disparate brokerages together in one place — providing a service not just for those brokerages, but also for buyers who want access to as many listings in their area as possible. But as technology changes and different industries come up with new ways to leverage data, MLS staff have to keep moving faster just to keep apace, which can sometimes leave little bandwidth for things like marketing.

But at Inman’s Data / MLS Track, specialists in the ins and outs of MLS data will meet together to talk about some of the biggest topics floating around the industry and pin down what you need to know to move your MLS into the future so that you’re setting the trends, not just keeping apace with them.

Inman's Data / MLS Track is just one of the many educational and networking opportunities that are happening courtesy of Inman Connect San Francisco, July 17 through 20 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. The top data and MLS enthusiasts and experts will be sharing their ideas and answering your questions on Thursday, July 19, from 2 to 5 p.m.

You will learn:

Which data trends MLSs (and their staff) absolutely cannot ignore

What “open” data means and whether it’s necessary … or not

The datasets available to you and your MLS right now that can enable innovation and expansion

Roles that data management companies play as data enablers and how you’re helping them build a brighter real estate future

What it means that the Virtual Office Website (VOW) Department of Justice guidelines are about to expire — and whether VOWs are even still viable

Which broker-centric MLS models are the most nimble

How industry insiders are banding together to fight disruption

What MLSs can do to position themselves as a strong marketing organization

… And much more!

The Data / MLS Track is specifically crafted to answer your questions and meet your needs as a data or MLS professional; the sessions will be capped with small group discussions with your peers to identify the action steps you can take to start making the future a reality. Make sure you’re there on Thursday afternoon to get your MLS issues solved and learn what you need to do next in order to better serve your members and leverage the real estate data that’s the MLS’s trust and lifeblood.

