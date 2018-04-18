Agentology raises $12 million for lead referrals app

Agent lead tool Agentology raised $12 million in a funding round made public Tuesday, according to a report in TechCrunch.

The venture firm Defy.vc led the round, and the firm’s co-founder Trae Vassallo will join Agentology’s board of directors. Vassallo is a prominent venture capitalist known for her years at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (and her connection to Ellen Pao’s gender discrimination lawsuit against that mammoth Silicon Valley firm).

Agentology screens online buyer and seller leads for agents and then helps agents milk leads for all they’re worth by squeezing referral fees out of the leads they don’t want.

The system syncs lead sources and customer relationship management tools to screen all incoming leads. A response team working for Agentology will then contact those leads and ask basic screening questions.

The agent then takes over if the online lead makes the cut, and if they end up not wanting the lead, they can click “refer,” which sends the lead back into the Agentology system and pays the agent a 25 percent referral fee on any deal that closes from that lead.

The service ends up costing agents between $4 and $6 per lead, Agentology told Inman this past June. About two-thirds of online leads make it through the Agentology vetting process, the company said.

“We’re now giving agents a way to monetize and cash in on the leads that they were otherwise ignoring and throwing away,” co-founder David Tal told Inman this past June.

“We like investing in what I’m still calling authentic founders … founders that have lived and breathed and struggled with the problem,” Vassallo told TechCrunch about her decision to invest in Agentology. “If you look at the agents themselves and the sets of tools that they have … they’ve been dragged online … They have not had any help managing this business, and they have no ability to deal with leads effectively.”

The $12 million will be the most funding Agentology has brought on to date. The company launched with a $4.5 million round of seed funding.

Defy.vc has also invested in the smart home tech company Nest.

