Real estate daily market update: April 25, 2018

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Most recent market news

Wednesday, April 25

Bankrate mortgage rates

The average rate you’ll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.50 percent, up 17 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 4.30 percent.

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.89 percent, up 14 basis points from a week ago.

News from earlier this week

Tuesday, April 24

Bankrate mortgage rates

The average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 4.47 percent, an increase of 11 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 4.33 percent.

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.88 percent, up 13 basis points over the last week.

Monday, April 23

Bankrate mortgage rates

The average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 4.41 percent, up 6 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 4.33 percent.

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.81 percent, up 6 basis points over the last week.

Email Inman