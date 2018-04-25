Real estate daily market update: April 25, 2018

by Staff Writer
Today 7:44 P.M.

Wednesday, April 25

Bankrate mortgage rates

  • The average rate you’ll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.50 percent, up 17 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 4.30 percent.
  • The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.89 percent, up 14 basis points from a week ago.

News from earlier this week

Tuesday, April 24

Bankrate mortgage rates

  • The average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 4.47 percent, an increase of 11 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 4.33 percent.
  • The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.88 percent, up 13 basis points over the last week.

Source: Bankrate

Monday, April 23

Bankrate mortgage rates

  • The average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 4.41 percent, up 6 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 4.33 percent.
  • The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.81 percent, up 6 basis points over the last week.

Source: Bankrate

Article image credited to AshDesign / Shutterstock.com