3 benefits to running a virtual real estate team

Running a virtual real estate team is easier and much more profitable than most people think. Arnold Elite broker Chris Arnold earns hundreds of thousands annually with his virtual team, and he still has the time and the freedom to do the things he’s passionate about.
Do you want to retire from real estate with plenty in savings and some horizontal income streams to keep cash flowing? Anyone can do it, but many people fail to take the steps necessary to actually make it happen.
As a solo agent, Josh Gossard managed to sell 48 homes in the past 12 months and generated over $301,000 in GCI (gross commission income). Many of these sales were a direct result of his prospecting efforts with expired listings.
As the weather starts to heat up, so will the market — that’s how it usually goes. Now, before a wave of homesellers starts looking for real estate agents, is the perfect time to tweak your listing presentation.
Although there are countless ways to build and maintain rapport with clients, establishing trust is an essential part of each rapport-building strategy.