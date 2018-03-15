Looking for quick ways to strengthen your listing presentation before spring sparks action with home sales? You should be. As the weather starts to heat up, so will the market, that’s how it usually goes. Now is the perfect time to tweak your listing presentation — before a wave of homesellers starts looking for real estate agents. Besides, making a few changes to your presentation is actually a lot less work than most agents seem to think. Often enough, the hardest part about changing a listing presentation is deciding what to do. To make the entire process easier on you, I’ve put together several of the most important items to focus on when improving your chances at winning listings. You’ll find all of them, along with tips on implementing changes, below. Perfect your pre-listing packet Before you set foot in a potential client’s home, you should strive to make a great impression. A pre-listing packet can help you do this, but not just any pre-listing pack...