Although there are countless ways to build and maintain rapport with clients, establishing trust is an essential part of each rapport-building strategy. By asking potential clients the right questions, you can accomplish this quickly and with relative ease. Learning which questions to ask is an excellent way to increase your success rate with new clients. Below, I’ve included some of the best questions to ask during appointments with buyers and sellers. These questions will help you build rapport while laying the groundwork needed for a lasting professional relationship. They'll also get you the information needed to truly help your clients. 'Why are you moving?' Asking this question seems like a no-brainer, but you’d be surprised by how many real estate agents don’t do it. You should always ask potential clients why they’re moving. Not only does it help to build rapport, the answers you get provide tons of absolutely essential information, like whether or not they ...