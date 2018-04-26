Real estate daily market update: April 26, 2018

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Thursday, April 26

Zillow Rate Mortgage Ticker

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate on Zillow Mortgages is currently 4.43 percent, up 18 basis points from this time last week.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate climbed steadily over the past week.

The rate for a 15-year fixed home loan is currently 3.83 percent, and the rate for a 5-1 adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) is 3.78 percent.

The rate for a jumbo 30-year fixed loan is 4.47 percent.

“After flatlining for much of the past two months, mortgage rates have again moved definitively upward, touching their highest levels since January 2014,” said Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow.

“This upward momentum suggests a growing acceptance of the underlying strength of the American economy that markets seemed to discount over the past couple of months. Several Fed speakers over the past week noted the strength of incoming U.S. economic data, which will be particularly important going into next week’s FOMC meeting. GDP and wage data due later this week will be important metrics to watch as recent geopolitical flashpoints seem to be receding.”

News from earlier this week

Wednesday, April 25

Bankrate mortgage rates

The average rate you’ll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.50 percent, up 17 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 4.30 percent.

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.89 percent, up 14 basis points from a week ago.

Tuesday, April 24

Bankrate mortgage rates

The average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 4.47 percent, an increase of 11 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 4.33 percent.

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.88 percent, up 13 basis points over the last week.

Monday, April 23

Bankrate mortgage rates

The average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 4.41 percent, up 6 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 4.33 percent.

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.81 percent, up 6 basis points over the last week.

